Newswatch 16 Investigates: Should Board Members Vote on Contracts for Family Members?

May 23, 2017 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Your local school board may have at least one member with a spouse who is a teacher or who works in the school system. This past February, three members of the North Pocono School Board who voted in favor of a new contract for teachers and some support staff essentially voted to give raises and full health care benefits to their own wives or children.

