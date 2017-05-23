Newswatch 16 Investigates: Should Board Members Vote on Contracts for Family Members?
Your local school board may have at least one member with a spouse who is a teacher or who works in the school system. This past February, three members of the North Pocono School Board who voted in favor of a new contract for teachers and some support staff essentially voted to give raises and full health care benefits to their own wives or children.
