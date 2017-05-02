Heavy Winds Topple Trees, Damage Homes
People along Blue Shutters Road near Moscow spent much of their day picking up from Monday night's storm. Dozens of trees came down in the heavy winds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
