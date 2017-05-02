Barn from 1800s Heavily Damaged by St...

Barn from 1800s Heavily Damaged by Storms

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Stormy weather downed trees and damaged property in in Lackawanna County, and in one case, damaged a farm that's been in the same family for generations. The barn at the Sacshe family farm near Moscow was built in the 1800s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moscow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) May 16 Ann 670
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May 15 Al Busillo 3
News DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08) May 14 Al Busillo 10
Join Us (Mar '15) May 14 Al Busillo 2
News 'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12) May 14 Al Busillo 2
Tapawingo Farm Camp, Gouldsboro, PA (Jan '09) May 9 Tom Ising 41
News Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial? Apr 20 kyman 2
See all Moscow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moscow Forum Now

Moscow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moscow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Moscow, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,165,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC