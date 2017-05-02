Barn from 1800s Heavily Damaged by Storms
Stormy weather downed trees and damaged property in in Lackawanna County, and in one case, damaged a farm that's been in the same family for generations. The barn at the Sacshe family farm near Moscow was built in the 1800s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moscow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|May 16
|Ann
|670
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 15
|Al Busillo
|3
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|10
|Join Us (Mar '15)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|2
|'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|2
|Tapawingo Farm Camp, Gouldsboro, PA (Jan '09)
|May 9
|Tom Ising
|41
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Moscow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC