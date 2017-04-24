Watch Roadkill Drive Half a Lincoln i...

Watch Roadkill Drive Half a Lincoln in 1,800-Mile Beater Rally

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Motor Trend

In the latest episode of Roadkill , hosts David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan take on a brand new challenge from the creators of the 24 Hours of LeMons , the LeMons Rally. A 1,800-mile road rally from Moscow, Pennsylvania to Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama in the worst, but still street-legal, car you can find.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moscow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial? Apr 20 kyman 2
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
News Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape Mar '17 Kracket 1
News Bridge name remains same Feb '17 better or worse 1
Cup Protection for Testicles. Please explain h... (Sep '10) Dec '16 Robi 27
News Editorial: The Way where? (Oct '16) Oct '16 that The Way 1
News Martha Muzychka: Wente's apology fell far short (Oct '16) Oct '16 that The Way 1
See all Moscow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moscow Forum Now

Moscow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moscow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Moscow, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,910 • Total comments across all topics: 280,679,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC