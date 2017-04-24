Watch Roadkill Drive Half a Lincoln in 1,800-Mile Beater Rally

In the latest episode of Roadkill , hosts David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan take on a brand new challenge from the creators of the 24 Hours of LeMons , the LeMons Rally. A 1,800-mile road rally from Moscow, Pennsylvania to Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama in the worst, but still street-legal, car you can find.

