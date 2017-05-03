Watch Roadkill Drive Half a Lincoln in 1,800-Mile Beater Rally
A 1,800-mile road rally from Moscow, Pennsylvania to Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama in the worst, but still street-legal, car you can find. During this time/distance challenge, the hosts must rack up points along the way by visiting popular sights and attractions, completing challenges, and for finishing the rally.
