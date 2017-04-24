PennDOT bridge project could revive Pocono trail proposal

A $100 million bridge project along Interstate 84 and the $24.75 million Elmhurst Dam renovation could revive a 13-year-old plan to create a rail trail through the North Pocono area - even if it takes a while. The North Pocono Rotary Club, Lackawanna River Corridor Association and Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority spearheaded a feasibility study in 2004 to create the North Pocono Greenway Trail along 10-plus miles of conservation land Lackawanna County bought in 1980.

