Expert: U.S. and Russia relations more dangerous than during Cold War

Jill Dougherty, global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars gives a talk in front a photo of the eye of Russian President Vladimir Putin during The University of ScrantonA 's Schemel Forum in collaboration with the Scranton Times-Tribune at The University of Scranton on Friday, April 28, 2017. Jake Danna Stevens / Staff Photographer Jill Dougherty, global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars gives a talk in front a photos of a photo Russian President Vladimir Putin during The University of ScrantonA 's Schemel Forum in collaboration with the Scranton Times-Tribune at The University of Scranton on Friday, April 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.