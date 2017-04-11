11 zingers from Hasan Minhaj's White House Correspondents' Dinner speech
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moscow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tapawingo Farm Camp, Gouldsboro, PA (Jan '09)
|Tue
|Tom Ising
|41
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|facepalm Friday
|663
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar '17
|Kracket
|1
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb '17
|better or worse
|1
|Cup Protection for Testicles. Please explain h... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Robi
|27
|Editorial: The Way where? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|that The Way
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moscow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC