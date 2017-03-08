N/A, License: N/A
Clothing fashion cycles last maybe a decade, and pop music trends? Maybe half that. Urban planning trends, on the other hand, last generations and take decades of tweaking to react appropriately to the market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moscow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar 2
|Kracket
|1
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb 11
|better or worse
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Cable Access
|660
|Cup Protection for Testicles. Please explain h... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Robi
|27
|Editorial: The Way where?
|Oct '16
|that The Way
|1
|Martha Muzychka: Wente's apology fell far short
|Oct '16
|that The Way
|1
|Regional Briefs 9/15/2016
|Sep '16
|art66
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moscow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC