Army vet battled post-deployment demons until childhood friend became casualty of his personal war
MICHAEL J. MULLEN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Kimberly and Jim Evans hold a photograph of their son, Mike, and grandson, Michael. Mike Evans tried to help his childhood friend, Matthew Gajdys, after his deployment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moscow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar 2
|Kracket
|1
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb '17
|better or worse
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Cable Access
|660
|Cup Protection for Testicles. Please explain h... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Robi
|27
|Editorial: The Way where?
|Oct '16
|that The Way
|1
|Martha Muzychka: Wente's apology fell far short
|Oct '16
|that The Way
|1
|Regional Briefs 9/15/2016 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|art66
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moscow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC