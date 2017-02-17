Van Brunt Grill mixes trendy tastes with American mainstays

Jake Danna Stevens / Staff Photographer Scranton natives Jim James, left, and Jack Ware co-own Van Brunt Grill in Moscow, which offers American-style cuisine. JAKE DANNA STEVENS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Chicken Pot Pie is among the many made-to-order dishes on the menu, which Mr. James described as "stick-to-your-ribs" comfort food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.