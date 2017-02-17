Van Brunt Grill mixes trendy tastes with American mainstays
Jake Danna Stevens / Staff Photographer Scranton natives Jim James, left, and Jack Ware co-own Van Brunt Grill in Moscow, which offers American-style cuisine. JAKE DANNA STEVENS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Chicken Pot Pie is among the many made-to-order dishes on the menu, which Mr. James described as "stick-to-your-ribs" comfort food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Moscow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb 11
|better or worse
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Cable Access
|660
|Cup Protection for Testicles. Please explain h... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Robi
|27
|Editorial: The Way where?
|Oct '16
|that The Way
|1
|Martha Muzychka: Wente's apology fell far short
|Oct '16
|that The Way
|1
|Regional Briefs 9/15/2016
|Sep '16
|art66
|1
|With PA Rape Kits Backlogged, Many Urge More Ha...
|Sep '16
|Tarah Toohil
|3
Find what you want!
Search Moscow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC