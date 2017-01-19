Rick Santorum doesn't believe Russia was behind DNC hack
Rick Santorum says he doesn't believe Russia was behind the hack into Democratic National Committee emails last year that US intelligence agencies say was an effort by Moscow to throw the election to Donald Trump. "If there's a trail of breadcrumbs that says this is the Russians, it's probably not the Russians," he told CNN's Chris Cuomo Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Moscow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|Cup Protection for Testicles. Please explain h... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Robi
|27
|Editorial: The Way where?
|Oct '16
|that The Way
|1
|Martha Muzychka: Wente's apology fell far short
|Oct '16
|that The Way
|1
|Regional Briefs 9/15/2016
|Sep '16
|art66
|1
|With PA Rape Kits Backlogged, Many Urge More Ha...
|Sep '16
|Tarah Toohil
|3
|Tapawingo Farm Camp, Gouldsboro, PA (Jan '09)
|Aug '16
|JoeWindow
|40
Find what you want!
Search Moscow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC