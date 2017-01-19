Rick Santorum doesn't believe Russia ...

Rick Santorum doesn't believe Russia was behind DNC hack

Rick Santorum says he doesn't believe Russia was behind the hack into Democratic National Committee emails last year that US intelligence agencies say was an effort by Moscow to throw the election to Donald Trump. "If there's a trail of breadcrumbs that says this is the Russians, it's probably not the Russians," he told CNN's Chris Cuomo Thursday.

