Fundraiser to benefit Aleksey Dmitriev and Rutkowski family Updated Jan 27, 2017 at

A Pocono Country Place and the Public Safety Department will host a pasta dinner fundraiser from 1 to 8 p.m. Feb. 19 at A Pocono Country Place E-Clubhouse, to benefit Aleksey Dmitriev and the Rutkowski family. In November of 2016, Aleksey Dmitriev's family was involved in a fatal motor vehicle accident on Interstate 80, resulting in the death of his father, Thomas Rutkowski; his younger brother, Sammy Rutkowski, 12; and sister, Andrea Rutkowski, 14. His mother and other sister are recovering from injuries.

