Farnese defense witnesses saw nothing...

Farnese defense witnesses saw nothing abnormal in alleged $6K bribe31 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Philly.com

File photo: Pennsylvania State Senator Larry Farnese, who was indicted on a vote buying scheme on Tuesday, walks to a town hall meeting with the Center City Residents Association on Thursday, May 12, 2016 at Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel. Hannah Feldman didn't think twice when her mother told her five years ago that State Sen. Larry Farnese paid $6,000 to help send her on a study abroad trip to Kyrgyzstan - a donation federal prosecutors now say was a bribe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moscow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec '16 Cable Access 660
Cup Protection for Testicles. Please explain h... (Sep '10) Dec '16 Robi 27
News Editorial: The Way where? Oct '16 that The Way 1
News Martha Muzychka: Wente's apology fell far short Oct '16 that The Way 1
News Regional Briefs 9/15/2016 Sep '16 art66 1
News With PA Rape Kits Backlogged, Many Urge More Ha... Sep '16 Tarah Toohil 3
Tapawingo Farm Camp, Gouldsboro, PA (Jan '09) Aug '16 JoeWindow 40
See all Moscow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moscow Forum Now

Moscow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moscow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Moscow, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,211 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC