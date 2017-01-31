Cancer Institute showcases local brea...

Cancer Institute showcases local breast cancer survivor's photograph on holiday card

Monday Jan 9 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

From left, are Karen M. Saunders, president of the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute; Sandi Korshnak, holiday card artist and owner of Sandi K Photos and Amanda E. Marchegiani, community relations coordinator at the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute. Sandi Korshnak, a four year breast cancer survivor from Moscow, recently partnered with the Cancer Institute to create the design for the organization's annual holiday card.

