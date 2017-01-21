Anti-Trump protesters fill streets across the globe
Hundreds of thousands of people marched through Washington, D.C., and cities across the globe on Saturday to show how upset and angry they are about the election of President Donald Trump. The Women's March drew members of Congress, world-famous actresses and countless citizens like Joanne Gascoyne of Albany, New York, a 78-year-old retired teacher who traveled to New York City with her daughter and two granddaughters.
