Namedropper, December 27, 2016 -- Vil...

Namedropper, December 27, 2016 -- Villa bakers, Marywood actors, club campaign

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: The Times-Tribune

Student performers of Marywood University's production of "To Kill a Mockingbird" will receive recognition from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival next month. From left: Charles Gorden, theater program director; Helena Rankin; Amanda Hirschler and Markis Blackwell.

