Candidates flock to open magisterial judge races
A slew of candidates already are gearing up to run for Lackawanna County's two open magisterial district judge seats next year. The openings exist because North Pocono Magisterial District Judge John Mercuri retired from full-time duty in March and Downvalley Magisterial District Judge Ted Giglio announced he won't seek re-election in 2017.
