Water resource investigations continue on Lewiston and the Palouse aquifers - Wed, 24 May 2017 PST
Two water supply inquiries - one at Lewiston and the other on the Palouse - are starting to bring into focus the functioning of local aquifers and how any problems might be mitigated. At Lewiston, the Idaho Department of Water Resources recently approved phase two of a study intended to determine how the deep-water aquifer south and east of town is supplied and whether it is sustainable.
Moscow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Psycho Punk Pizza Pusher
|Dec '16
|Kurtz
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Moscow, ID (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|Alex
|24
|Statewide Add the Words Candlelight Vigils Plan... (Mar '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeke
|15
|Annete Skiles (Oct '10)
|Dec '13
|Todd
|4
|Daily Kos: Shirley Ringo will give Raul Labrado... (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|SeeRayRun
|1
