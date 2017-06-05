University of Idaho examines safety u...

University of Idaho examines safety updates after rocket fuel explosion

Thursday May 25 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The University of Idaho has completed an internal review of the rocket fuel explosion that occurred on the Moscow campus on April 13, 2017. Officials with the University of Idaho say they have identified 14 recommendations to improve safety and emergency response policies as part of a review of the explosion.

