Seagulls in the Cherry Tree Continues Through 5/28
No Strings Theatre Company presents the zany new comedy, "Seagulls in a Cherry Tree " by William Missouri Downs, directed by NSTC's Artistic Director, Ceil Herman. Downs, author of the two previous NSTC hits, described his play as "the first new Chekhov play in a hundred years!" The play follows the adventures of Boris , an older, self- important screenwriter, and Constantine a young, sensitive screenwriter, who have been hired by Disney to adapt Chekhov's "The Cherry Orchard" into a new movie for Mel Gibson.
