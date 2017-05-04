Prayers for the Fallen: Moscow, Idaho, 10 years Later
It was May 19th, 2007, that Jason K. Hamilton opened fire at the Latah County Courthouse. More than 200 bullets later, four people were dead, three were wounded.
