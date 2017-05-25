Leave Russia the ' Out of U.S. Scandals
In Moscow earlier this week I mentioned to a Russian friend that racists in my town in Virginia were chanting fascist and confederate slogans plus "Russia is our friend!" He replied: "But we never had slavery; we had serfdom." He didn't grasp why Russia was being grouped together with slavery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Free Press, Independent News Media.
Add your comments below
Moscow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Psycho Punk Pizza Pusher
|Dec '16
|Kurtz
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Moscow, ID (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|Alex
|24
|Statewide Add the Words Candlelight Vigils Plan... (Mar '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeke
|15
|Annete Skiles (Oct '10)
|Dec '13
|Todd
|4
|Daily Kos: Shirley Ringo will give Raul Labrado... (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|SeeRayRun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moscow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC