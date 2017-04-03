Ohio twins married twins and they liv...

Ohio twins married twins and they live under the same roof

48 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

For the past 24 years, twins Doug and Phil Malm have lived in a four bedroom home with their wives Jill and Jena Lassen and their children in Moscow, Idaho Couples met in 1991 at the Twin Days festival - the largest gathering of twins in the world - at Twinsburg, Ohio They still get confused about who is who, even going as far as to call out names when approaching each other They all live under the same roof. Doug and Jill have daughter called Rylie, 19, and Phil and Jena have a son called Tim who is now 18 Doug Malm's wife, Jill, was having a bad day when he walked into his kitchen and attempted to comfort her, quietly approaching, wrapping his arms around her and nibbling on her neck.

