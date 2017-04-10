Man arrested for repeatedly stabbing ...

Man arrested for repeatedly stabbing ex-wife

Friday Apr 7 Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

According to Pullman Radio News, a 24-year-old Genesee man is in custody for allegedly trying to kill his ex-wife in Moscow early Friday morning. 24-year-old Eliseo Deleon-Tye was placed on $100,000 bond Friday afternoon in Latah County Second District Court.

