Locals to march for the planet - Thu, 27 Apr 2017 PST

As the People's Climate Movement gets underway Saturday in Washington, D.C., hundreds locally are expected to march across Moscow as part of the Lori Batina Memorial Climate March. The local march will start at 10:30 a.m. with a gathering and welcome by Nez Perce earthkeepers at Friendship Square, followed by a march to East City Park, where a rally for the planet will feature music, drummers, speakers and a tribute to Batina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.