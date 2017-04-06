Japanese company opens IF office

In establishing an eastern Idaho presence, Tokyo-based Sakae Casting opened the door to partnerships with Idaho National Laboratory, local universities and manufacturing firms. Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho CEO Jan Rogers introduced the company during a Thursday news conference outside Sakae's new office on Shoup Avenue.

