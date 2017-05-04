Hospital says students hurt in explosion have been upgraded

In this Thursday, April 13, 2017 photo, Moscow Police Chief James Fry, left, and Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson, right, talk to an unidentified man in a parking lot at the University of Idaho where multiple students from the Northwest Organization of Rocket Engineers were injured while testing a rocket fuel, in Moscow, Idaho. less In this Thursday, April 13, 2017 photo, Moscow Police Chief James Fry, left, and Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson, right, talk to an unidentified man in a parking lot at the University of Idaho where multiple ... more Moscow Police Chief James Fry, right, and University of Idaho Vice President For Infrastructure Dan Ewart give a news conference on campus on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Moscow, Idaho.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.