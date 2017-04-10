Explosion from rocket test gone awry ...

Explosion from rocket test gone awry injures four at University of Idaho

1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

Four people were injured at the University of Idaho campus on Thursday night after an explosion stemming from an experimental rocket test gone awry, school officials and local authorities said. The incident at the college campus in Moscow, Idaho, occurred as individuals were gathered to test the device in an unoccupied parking lot next to a steam plant.

