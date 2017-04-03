Air quality policy and fire managemen...

Air quality policy and fire management responses addressing smoke...

Joshua C. Hyde A G , Kara M. Yedinak A , Alan F. Talhelm A , Alistair M. S. Smith A , David M. J. S. Bowman B , Fay H. Johnston C , Peter Lahm D , Mark Fitch E and Wade T. Tinkham F A Idaho Fire Institute for Research and Education , College of Natural Resources, University of Idaho, 709 South Deakin Street, Moscow, ID 83844, USA. International Journal of Wildland Fire - https://doi.org/10.1071/WF16154 Submitted: 1 May 2016 Accepted: 15 February 2017 Published online: 4 April 2017 Wildland fire emissions degrade air quality and visibility, having adverse economic, health and visibility impacts at large spatial scales globally.

