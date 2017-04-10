Air force cadets dedicate bench to de...

Air force cadets dedicate bench to deceased officer and father

Sunday Apr 9

Air Force ROTC Cadet Kyle Gaumnitz stands at attention as he and other cadets prepare to march to a bench. In the rain along the Latah County Trail on Saturday, WSU and UI Air Force ROTC cadets, along with family and friends, dedicated a recently built bench in honor of a deceased Air Force officer and former WSU professor.

