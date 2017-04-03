Woman claims Sasquatch caused her to ...

Woman claims Sasquatch caused her to crash car, police say - CNET

Sunday Mar 26

However, as the Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports , a 50-year-old Idaho woman insists that one of the legendary creatures distracted her so much that she ended up crashing into a deer. The Latah County Sheriff's Office told the Daily News that the woman insisted a 7-8-foot "shaggy" creature had been chasing the deer in the vicinity of US Route 95 near Potlach, Idaho around 11 p.m. last Wednesday.

