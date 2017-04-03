Woman claims Sasquatch caused her to crash car, police say - CNET
However, as the Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports , a 50-year-old Idaho woman insists that one of the legendary creatures distracted her so much that she ended up crashing into a deer. The Latah County Sheriff's Office told the Daily News that the woman insisted a 7-8-foot "shaggy" creature had been chasing the deer in the vicinity of US Route 95 near Potlach, Idaho around 11 p.m. last Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.
Add your comments below
Moscow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Psycho Punk Pizza Pusher
|Dec '16
|Kurtz
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Moscow, ID (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|Alex
|24
|Statewide Add the Words Candlelight Vigils Plan... (Mar '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeke
|15
|Annete Skiles (Oct '10)
|Dec '13
|Todd
|4
|Daily Kos: Shirley Ringo will give Raul Labrado... (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|SeeRayRun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moscow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC