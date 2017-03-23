Wet conditions close facilities in Mo...

Wet conditions close facilities in Moscow

Monday Mar 13

The City of Moscow has closed the athletic fields and Dog Park at Mountain View Park due to wet conditions until further notice. The City asks the public to honor the closure until the area has had time to dry to protect the park for further use.

