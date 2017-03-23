Wet conditions close facilities in Moscow
The City of Moscow has closed the athletic fields and Dog Park at Mountain View Park due to wet conditions until further notice. The City asks the public to honor the closure until the area has had time to dry to protect the park for further use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moscow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Psycho Punk Pizza Pusher
|Dec '16
|Kurtz
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Moscow, ID (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|Alex
|24
|Statewide Add the Words Candlelight Vigils Plan... (Mar '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeke
|15
|Annete Skiles (Oct '10)
|Dec '13
|Todd
|4
|Daily Kos: Shirley Ringo will give Raul Labrado... (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|SeeRayRun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moscow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC