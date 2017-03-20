Trump: Dems - made up' claims of Russ...

Trump: Dems - made up' claims of Russia interference

Monday Mar 20 Read more: Post Register

President Donald Trump on Monday accused Democrats of making up allegations that Russia interfered in last year's election, and said Congress and the FBI should be going after media leaks instead. His tweets came just hours before a potentially politically damaging hearing in which FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers planned to testify on allegations of Russian hacking and whether there were any connections between Moscow and Trump's campaign.

