Semiahmoo Secondary jazz bands score festival glory
Semiahmoo Secondary music students are celebrating two back-to-back successes in February, claiming top spots in both a regional and an international festival. At the 35th annual Surrey Jazz Festival at Surrey Arts Centre, Feb. 17-18 - which draws student musicians from throughout B.C. - Semiahmoo's Grade 10 Jazz Band was named both the best overall junior jazz band and best Surrey junior jazz band, while the Grade 12 Jazz Band was named the best overall senior jazz band as well as best Surrey senior jazz band.
Moscow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Psycho Punk Pizza Pusher
|Dec '16
|Kurtz
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Moscow, ID (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|Alex
|24
|Statewide Add the Words Candlelight Vigils Plan... (Mar '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeke
|15
|Annete Skiles (Oct '10)
|Dec '13
|Todd
|4
|Daily Kos: Shirley Ringo will give Raul Labrado... (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|SeeRayRun
|1
