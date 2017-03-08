Rain leads to flooding in Moscow area - Fri, 10 Mar 2017 PST

Local rivers and creeks overtopped their banks in several places around nightfall Thursday as the day's rain continued and Wednesday night's heavy snow melted in milder temperatures. Moscow street crews, fire crews and police were responding to numerous reports across the city of areas of standing water, flooding streets, reports of flooding inside residences, requests for signs to close off flooded streets and for sandbags to contain the flows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.