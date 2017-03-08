Rain leads to flooding in Moscow area...

Rain leads to flooding in Moscow area - Fri, 10 Mar 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Local rivers and creeks overtopped their banks in several places around nightfall Thursday as the day's rain continued and Wednesday night's heavy snow melted in milder temperatures. Moscow street crews, fire crews and police were responding to numerous reports across the city of areas of standing water, flooding streets, reports of flooding inside residences, requests for signs to close off flooded streets and for sandbags to contain the flows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moscow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Psycho Punk Pizza Pusher Dec '16 Kurtz 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
Debate: Gay Marriage - Moscow, ID (Aug '10) Sep '15 Alex 24
News Statewide Add the Words Candlelight Vigils Plan... (Mar '14) Jul '14 Zeke 15
Annete Skiles (Oct '10) Dec '13 Todd 4
News Daily Kos: Shirley Ringo will give Raul Labrado... (Aug '13) Aug '13 SeeRayRun 1
See all Moscow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moscow Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Latah County was issued at March 10 at 9:37AM MST

Moscow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moscow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Moscow, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 279,451,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC