Moscow sees worst flooding in 20 years

Friday Mar 10

The city of Moscow, Idaho says they are experiencing the worst flooding they've seen in 20 years. Creeks in the area are at capacity and continuing rain fall and melting snow has pushed waters into some residential areas.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Latah County was issued at March 19 at 1:14PM MDT

