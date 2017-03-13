Moscow sees worst flooding in 20 years
The city of Moscow, Idaho says they are experiencing the worst flooding they've seen in 20 years. Creeks in the area are at capacity and continuing rain fall and melting snow has pushed waters into some residential areas.
