Moscow considers Federal Building for...

Moscow considers Federal Building for police department - Tue, 21 Mar 2017 PST

The city of Moscow has had "preliminary" discussions with officials at Gritman Medical Center in regards to purchasing the Federal Building for use as a potential police station and for other city office space, City Supervisor Gary Riedner told City Council members Monday night. Gritman leases the Federal Building, located at 220 E. Fifth St., to tenants such as the U.S. Postal Service, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and, until recently, several Latah County offices, which were moved to the Latah County Annex on Almon Street.

