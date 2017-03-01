Master naturalist program brings together diverse group
It takes Sam Duncan a few moments to fully process what he's just been told - that the size and number of points on deer and elk antlers has little to do with the age of the animal. "It's like that every meeting," said the Moscow, Idaho, man.
