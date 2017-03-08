Looking Back: Langley's history from the week of March 2
Upon close of nominations, a council by-election to fill a vacancy left by Charles Reid's resignation was to pit Reid against Linton Harris, whom he had defeated by eight votes in the full civic elections in January. After his success at the polls, Reid was disqualified because of a service contract he had with the municipality, forcing his resignation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
Moscow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Psycho Punk Pizza Pusher
|Dec '16
|Kurtz
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Moscow, ID (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|Alex
|24
|Statewide Add the Words Candlelight Vigils Plan... (Mar '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeke
|15
|Annete Skiles (Oct '10)
|Dec '13
|Todd
|4
|Daily Kos: Shirley Ringo will give Raul Labrado... (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|SeeRayRun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moscow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC