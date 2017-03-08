Looking Back: Langley's history from ...

Looking Back: Langley's history from the week of March 2

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

Upon close of nominations, a council by-election to fill a vacancy left by Charles Reid's resignation was to pit Reid against Linton Harris, whom he had defeated by eight votes in the full civic elections in January. After his success at the polls, Reid was disqualified because of a service contract he had with the municipality, forcing his resignation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moscow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Psycho Punk Pizza Pusher Dec '16 Kurtz 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun '16 spoon 10
Debate: Gay Marriage - Moscow, ID (Aug '10) Sep '15 Alex 24
News Statewide Add the Words Candlelight Vigils Plan... (Mar '14) Jul '14 Zeke 15
Annete Skiles (Oct '10) Dec '13 Todd 4
News Daily Kos: Shirley Ringo will give Raul Labrado... (Aug '13) Aug '13 SeeRayRun 1
See all Moscow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moscow Forum Now

Moscow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moscow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Moscow, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,364 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC