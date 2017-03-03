Guest column: Ultimate act of selfish...

Guest column: Ultimate act of selfishness

Idaho Senator Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, calls climate change "a liberal scam" bringing into question his objectivity and cognitive abilities. This attitude is the ultimate act of selfishness because, at best, one might defer some regulatory costs on a short-term basis that pales in comparison to the long-term or permanent damage that delay will cause.

