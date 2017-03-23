A sasquatch or big foot in forest coming towards camera arms out, light and fog around monster

A sasquatch or big foot in forest com...

A northern Idaho woman told police she crashed into a deer because she was distracted by a sasquatch in her rearview mirror. The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that the 50-year-old Tensed woman was driving south on U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday when she struck a deer near Potlatch.

