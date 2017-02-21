University of Idaho to no longer euthanize 'nuisance animals' - Wed, 22 Feb 2017 PST

The University of Idaho will continue to trap wild, stray or feral animals on its campus, but it will end its practice of euthanization, according to the university's Nuisance Animal Program implemented Tuesday. According to a website containing questions and answers, pet owner tips and basic information about the program, the UI worked with the Humane Society of the Palouse and the Moscow Police Department to put together the program and accompanying policy 40.22, which concerns landscape and exterior services on campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.