University lab supports many disciplines, fields of study

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2017, AT 12:01 A.M. MST.- One group working in the IRIC labs at the University of Idaho on Jan. 30, 2017, is archeologists, including grad student Nathan May, cataloging the artifacts they found at the recent Old Fort Boise excavation in Boise. less FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2017, AT 12:01 A.M. MST.- One group working in the IRIC labs at the University of Idaho on Jan. 30, 2017, is archeologists, including grad student Nathan May, cataloging the ... more FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2017, AT 12:01 A.M. MST.- This photo taken Jan. 30, 2017, shows one of several bright but quiet spaces in the IRIC at the University of Idaho that are conducive to small group or solo study.

