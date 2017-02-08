Suds with a Scholar is March 4 in Moscow
Pull up a barstool for a fascinating talk on Psychiana in Moscow, Idaho, from historian Greg Atkins. "God-Power: How Psychiana Helped Change Religion in America" will take place on Saturday, March 4th at the Latah County Event Center at 1021 Harold Street in Moscow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clearwater Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moscow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Psycho Punk Pizza Pusher
|Dec '16
|Kurtz
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk...
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Moscow, ID (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|Alex
|24
|Statewide Add the Words Candlelight Vigils Plan... (Mar '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeke
|15
|Annete Skiles (Oct '10)
|Dec '13
|Todd
|4
|Daily Kos: Shirley Ringo will give Raul Labrado... (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|SeeRayRun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moscow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC