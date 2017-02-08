Suds with a Scholar is March 4 in Moscow

Pull up a barstool for a fascinating talk on Psychiana in Moscow, Idaho, from historian Greg Atkins. "God-Power: How Psychiana Helped Change Religion in America" will take place on Saturday, March 4th at the Latah County Event Center at 1021 Harold Street in Moscow.

