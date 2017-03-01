Moscow townhall to Idaho congressmen:...

Moscow townhall to Idaho congressmen: Do your job

Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho gives his victory speech at the Idaho GOP Election Night Party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, at the Riverside Hotel in Boise, Idaho. A "do your job" chant reverberated off the walls of a packed Great Room at Moscow's 1912 Center at the end of Thursday night's town hall meeting hosted by the Palouse Action League and LC Valley Indivisible.

