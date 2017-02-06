Hundreds turn out to Moscow's East City Park to protest Trump policies - Mon, 06 Feb 2017 PST
Moscow's East City Park was once again packed Saturday as hundreds gathered to protest President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. The turnout for the rally, called "Beyond the Ban: Stand with Immigrants" and organized by Palouse ProActive, was smaller than last month's Women's March, which saw more than 2,500 people gather at the park to participate in a nationwide rally for women's rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Moscow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Psycho Punk Pizza Pusher
|Dec '16
|Kurtz
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk...
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Moscow, ID (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|Alex
|24
|Statewide Add the Words Candlelight Vigils Plan... (Mar '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeke
|15
|Annete Skiles (Oct '10)
|Dec '13
|Todd
|4
|Daily Kos: Shirley Ringo will give Raul Labrado... (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|SeeRayRun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moscow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC