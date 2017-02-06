Hundreds turn out to Moscow's East City Park to protest Trump policies - Mon, 06 Feb 2017 PST

Moscow's East City Park was once again packed Saturday as hundreds gathered to protest President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. The turnout for the rally, called "Beyond the Ban: Stand with Immigrants" and organized by Palouse ProActive, was smaller than last month's Women's March, which saw more than 2,500 people gather at the park to participate in a nationwide rally for women's rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.