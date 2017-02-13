GOP lawmaker: Climate change is liberal - scam'
The University of Idaho may be the center of climate change research in Idaho, but don't count Moscow Sen. Dan Foreman among the true believers. Foreman, who represents Latah and Benewah counties, said human-caused climate change is a "scam" perpetrated by left-wing fanatics looking for an excuse to raise taxes and grow government.
