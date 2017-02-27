Campus departments propose increases at Tuition and Fee Hearing

Boise State held the Spring 2017 Tuition and Fee Hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 21, where the Executive Budget Committee discussed the budget for the 2018 fiscal year. Associate Vice President for Budget and Planning and Chairman of the Hearing, Ken Kline, proposed an overall tuition increase of 5 percent per full-time equivalent student for fiscal year 2018, as well as a facilities fee increase of $40 per FTE student per semester to add to the pooled funds for debt services on new and existing campus buildings.

