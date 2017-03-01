ALERT: 911 outage in Moscow, Pullman, Palouse, Garfield and surrounding areas
Service could be impacted in Moscow, Pullman, Palouse, Garfield and the surrounding areas. Officials say the ability to place local, long distance and 911 calls may be impacted as a result of the cut line.
